Train crushes 52 cattle to death in Kaduna —CP

The Kaduna State Police Command on Sunday said no fewer than 52 cattle were crushed to death by a train along Kasarami – Jere axis in Chikkun Local Government Area in Kaduna State.

The Commissioner, Malam Ahmad Abdulrahaman refuted reports that the cattle were killed by other means.

”Their is nothing like attack but purely it was train accident, so nobody should panic”, he told newsmen in Kaduna

According to him, the cattle were crushed to death at about 11:45 this morning by a speeding train going to Abuja from Rigasa Railway Station.

He also explained that the 27 cattle that sustained injuries were slaughtered by the chief butcher of Kasarami village.

He said no human casualty was recorded.

“When the information of the accident reached the command, I quickly mobilised our men to the scene to assess the situation.

The CP described the accident as pathetic. He said the herdsmen were moving to Funtua Local Government in Katsina State.

“They innocently inquired on whether there were rail services on Sunday, but were misinformed that there was none.

” I have summoned the traditional rulers of the area, youths and farmers on the need to continue to live in peace and to avoid crossing the rail track indiscriminately with farm produce and animals.

He added that a similar meeting will hold with officials of the railway corporation on how to avert such an accident in future.