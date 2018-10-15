Pulse.ng logo
Tenant bites landlord's lips off despite owing unpaid rent

The Landlord had apparently asked for the 18-month rent of N28,000 owed him.

Paul Ajayi, a Landlord at Fanibi Layout, off Ondo Road, Akure, Ondo State has had his lips bitten off by Yemi Daramola, his tenant over unpaid rent.

Daramola had been living in the one-bedroom apartment for over three years with her husband, but they recently started having problems with the landlord because he asked for unpaid rent of N28,000 spanning months.

In his interview with Radio Nigeria, Paul Ajayi said, “They owed me 18 months’ rent and I went to meet the husband when he arrived from work at around 8 o’clock at night.

“The husband begged me to exercise patience that he would see me the following morning. I warned them to stop postponing payment because I have been asking them to pay till the rent piled up to eighteen months.

“The 18 months rent they owe me is N28,000 as well as electricity bill which is about N6 ,000. On the following morning, the husband came to me, begging, which I insisted that they have to pay.

“Later, I saw out my friends that visited me and as I was coming back, the wife attacked me. She hit me and tried to target my scrotum. As I was trying to bend to save my scrotum, she bit my lips and cut it off. That was when I reported the case at Fanibi Police Station.”

The matter has since been reported to the police who have taken the matter up.

