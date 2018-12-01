Pulse.ng logo
Touchdown Lagos: Rio Ferdinand hits Nigeria for a weekend made of more

Rio Ferdinand will join local football teams as part of a coaching clinic; meet fans and competition winners at the Guinness Africa Stadium viewing centre event.

  • Published:
Touchdown Lagos: Rio Ferdinand hits Nigeria for a weekend made of more play

Rio Ferdinand speaking during a press conference

(Guinness)

Former Premier League footballer, Rio Ferdinand, arrived in Lagos last night. Working with Guinness, he will take part in a series of activities and events this weekend to experience the passion of Nigeria’s football fans first-hand.

He will join local football teams as part of a coaching clinic; meet fans and competition winners at the Guinness Africa Stadium viewing centre event; and pay a visit to the Guinness Flavour Rooms for a full immersion in the incredible Guinness.

A footballer truly Made of More, he joins a beer Made of More for an action-packed weekend.

To keep up to date with all the latest news about Rio’s visit to Lagos, make sure you follow Guinness Nigeria on social media:

This is a sponsored post.

