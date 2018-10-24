Professor reportedly commits suicide after his family left him

news

A university professor Frank Onyezili has reportedly committed suicide after his family left him to travel abroad.

According to an IG post, the deceased is a lecturer at the Federal University of Agriculture in Makurdi.

He allegedly killed himself on Friday, October 19, 2018 by ingesting poison.

A suicide note believed to have been written by Onyezili has been found according to Premium Times News in a Tuesday report confirming the incident.

The publisher gathered in a chat with a source the likely cause of his death.

“He actually left a note behind speaking about his death. One that many believed should not be disconnected from the fact that his family abandoned him to live and suffer here.”

Roseline Waku, a spokesperson for the Federal University of Agriculture in Makurdi, also confirmed the professor's death but was unable to see the suicide note Premium Times reports.