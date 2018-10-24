Professor reportedly commits suicide after his family left him

A lecturer in Benue stte is believed to have committed suicide having suffered loneliness from being deserted by his family who reportedly left him to go live abroad.
According to an IG post, the deceased is a lecturer at the Federal University of Agriculture in Makurdi.
He allegedly killed himself on Friday, October 19, 2018 by ingesting poison.
A suicide note believed to have been written by Onyezili has been found according to Premium Times News in a Tuesday report confirming the incident.
The publisher gathered in a chat with a source the likely cause of his death.
“He actually left a note behind speaking about his death. One that many believed should not be disconnected from the fact that his family abandoned him to live and suffer here.”
Roseline Waku, a spokesperson for the Federal University of Agriculture in Makurdi, also confirmed the professor's death but was unable to see the suicide note Premium Times reports.