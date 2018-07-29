Pulse.ng logo
Pastors refuse to conduct burial ceremony of kidnapper, nephew

(Punch)

Local pastors refused to conduct burial ceremony for an 82-year-old kidnapper and her nephew after they were killed by policemen.

Tuko reports that clergymen in Irewa village, Kiharu, Muranga County, Kenya, refused to perform Christian rites on the kidnapperWangari Muturi Karanja and her 26-year-old nephew, Sammy Mwangi Kang’ethe on Friday, July 27, 2018.

The refusal of the local pastors in Irewa village to bury Karanja and Kang'ethe saw pastors  from  Kayole in Nairobi and in Naivasha officiating the burials ceremony.

The late Karanja, Kang’ethe and another man from Njumbi village in Mathioya constituency were reportedly shot dead when armed police stormed the home of the deceased.

ALSO READ: Kidnappers free pregnant woman

Karanja and her nephew had reportedly kidnapped Margaret Waitherero from Samar village in Maragu.

An AK 47 assault rifle, a homemade gun and several bullets were recovered from the grandmother’s home during the raid.

The kidnappers had demanded ransom from Waitherero’s family before they could release her, with police sources confirming that the woman’s husband had sent part of the ransom.

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

