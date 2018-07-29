news

Local pastors refused to conduct burial ceremony for an 82-year-old kidnapper and her nephew after they were killed by policemen.

Tuko reports that clergymen in Irewa village, Kiharu, Muranga County, Kenya, refused to perform Christian rites on the kidnapper, Wangari Muturi Karanja and her 26-year-old nephew, Sammy Mwangi Kang’ethe on Friday, July 27, 2018.

The refusal of the local pastors in Irewa village to bury Karanja and Kang'ethe saw pastors from Kayole in Nairobi and in Naivasha officiating the burials ceremony.

The late Karanja, Kang’ethe and another man from Njumbi village in Mathioya constituency were reportedly shot dead when armed police stormed the home of the deceased.

Karanja and her nephew had reportedly kidnapped Margaret Waitherero from Samar village in Maragu.

An AK 47 assault rifle, a homemade gun and several bullets were recovered from the grandmother’s home during the raid.

The kidnappers had demanded ransom from Waitherero’s family before they could release her, with police sources confirming that the woman’s husband had sent part of the ransom.