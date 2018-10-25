Nigerian Police murders father of 7 over N100

news

On October 24, 2018, news broke that a Chief Unwobudu Edima Sydah Obite was allegedly shot by members of the Nigerian Police, Rivers State Command for refusing to bribe them.

The infamous event happened at a police station opposite Obite Gas Plant in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area, Rivers State

The man, who has since been described as, “a fine gentleman of the highest,” was a former Chairman of the Peoples’ Democratic Part, Ward Four, Ahoada East Local Government Area of Rivers State and two-term Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Ahoada Region.

Nigerian Facebook user, Gideon Murray Jnr. based in Port Harcourt claims the man was killed for not ‘settling the police with their usual N100 bill.

In a lengthy post around 12 pm on October 24, 2018, Murray posted, “A fine gentleman of the highest order was murdered by some oppressors who hide as men of the Nigerian Police Force.

“I am still in shock that those who we paid to secure lives and property are directly doing the contrary.

“Chief Unwobudu Edima Sydah a former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Part, Ward Four in Ahoada East Local Government Area of Rivers State, two-term Chairman of the National Union Of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) Ahoada Region was gruesomely murdered by men of the police force simply because he didn’t give them #100 bribe they usually take.

“This action of the police portends great danger and if they are left unpunished it may lead to crisis which will jeopardize the relative peace we currently enjoy in the Orashi Region.

“The perpetrators of this evil crime should be brought to book so that it will serve as a deterrent to those who may have the same intentions in order to ensure that our safety is guaranteed.

“This incidence occurred in Obite police station opposite Obite Gas Plant in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area Of Rivers State.

“I hereby call on the rank and file of the police force to ensure that justice is served and culprits are punished as stipulated by the extant laws of the land.

“An injury to one is an injury to all so I urge my fellow countrymen and women to rally round with us in our noble campaign of demanding for Justice for the Late Chief Unwobudu Edima Sydah.

“We shall not be cowed nor intimidated in the call for Justice for the departed. It will interest you to know that this man left behind 7 children which are all teens. Let’s post and repost until the whole world is aware of this dastardly act of the police force.

“I call on our amiable and dynamic Governor HE Nyesom Ezebunwo Wike CON GSSRS and HE President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR to ensure that this is not one of numerous incidence swept under the carpet by the hierarchy of the police.”

Pulse shall bring you updates as details unfold.