Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Nigerian man arrested after playing 'dead wife' scam on love seeker

Nigerian man allegedly plays 'dead wife' scam on victim seeking love

A Nigerian man reportedly scams a woman in India where he is labelled one of the most wanted criminals.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Nigerian man allegedly plays 'dead wife' scam on victim seeking love play

A man Abel Odara who is accused of deceiving an Indian woman is helping the police to catch another suspect.

(Times of India)

In India, a Nigerian man Abel Odara who reportedly duped a female love seeker by pretending to be a widow man is being tried in a case of matrimonial fraud.

Odara, a resident of Greater Noida reportedly came to be a resident of the country in the year 2014, after securing a Tourist Visa and then one for business.

The accused got nicked following an investigation by police officers of Rachakonda's cyber crime unit.

A policeman ACP S Harinath tells the Times of India that Abel Odara deceived the victim after weeks of convincing her.

"After talking to the victim for weeks, he gained her confidence and shared details as he applied for Indian Visa and booked tickets to India," the police spokesperson shares in the report.

ALSO READ: Nigerian man convicted of fraud on trial for stealing his own identity

One of the most wanted criminals

The commissioner of police in Rachakonda Mr Mahesh Bhagwat, describes the accused as one hot on the radar the force.

He tells the Deccan Chronicle News about Abel Odara's strategy.

"The cyber fraudsters are taking the help of Indian women, mostly hailing from North Eastern states living in Delhi and NCR (national capital region) to talk to the victims in the regional language and coaxing them to deposit money in their various bank accounts. They are given a commission for doing this."

Deccan Chronicle also confirms the seizure of "four laptops, 13 mobile phones, two passports, routers, dongles, Tabs, driving licenses, identification cards, one debit card and a bank passbook"  from the accused.

While in police custody, Abel Odara will assist in further investigation to help capture another suspect.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson is a reporter at Pulse. A alte music enthusiast seeking positive social change. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Popular Osun 'businessman' caught with fresh human heads, hands and fleshbullet
2 Yahoo-Yahoo Alleged Internet fraudster runs wild, stabs himself to deathbullet
3 Husband and wife stone each other on Lekki streets (Video)bullet

Related Articles

Rapist pretends to be a white man to lure his victims
2 Nigerians studying abroad charged with criminal conspiracy after alleged scam of N13m
Nigerian man claiming to be hurricane victim reportedly defrauds Red Cross
Nigerian man convicted of fraud on trial for stealing his own identity
White man tries to shoot Yahoo boys through the phone (Video)

Metro

Anambra residents wake up to corpse found with pigeons and coins
Anambra residents wake up to corpse found with pigeons and coins
Rapist pretends to be a white man to lure his victims
Rapist pretends to be a white man to lure his victims
Mortuary attendants steal dead woman's wrists and heart
Mortuary attendants steal dead woman's wrists and heart
#ASUUStrike: Lecturer becomes Spiderman to help his students
#ASUUStrike: Anambra lecturer wears Spiderman costume to save his Masters' students
X
Advertisement