In India, a Nigerian man Abel Odara who reportedly duped a female love seeker by pretending to be a widow man is being tried in a case of matrimonial fraud.

Odara, a resident of Greater Noida reportedly came to be a resident of the country in the year 2014, after securing a Tourist Visa and then one for business.

The accused got nicked following an investigation by police officers of Rachakonda's cyber crime unit.

A policeman ACP S Harinath tells the Times of India that Abel Odara deceived the victim after weeks of convincing her.

"After talking to the victim for weeks, he gained her confidence and shared details as he applied for Indian Visa and booked tickets to India," the police spokesperson shares in the report.

One of the most wanted criminals

The commissioner of police in Rachakonda Mr Mahesh Bhagwat, describes the accused as one hot on the radar the force.

He tells the Deccan Chronicle News about Abel Odara's strategy.

"The cyber fraudsters are taking the help of Indian women, mostly hailing from North Eastern states living in Delhi and NCR (national capital region) to talk to the victims in the regional language and coaxing them to deposit money in their various bank accounts. They are given a commission for doing this."

Deccan Chronicle also confirms the seizure of "four laptops, 13 mobile phones, two passports, routers, dongles, Tabs, driving licenses, identification cards, one debit card and a bank passbook" from the accused.

While in police custody, Abel Odara will assist in further investigation to help capture another suspect.