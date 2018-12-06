Pulse.ng logo
Mum keeps saving daughter suffering depression from committing suicide

A lady overcomes depression after dealing with the mental condition for six months. Now, she has made herself a source of encouragement to others like her.

A lady is delivered from a persistent urge to commit suicide and has presented herself a messenger to help those like her.

A Facebook profile King Mavis Amarachi has admitted that a 6-month challenge dealing with depression encouraged her to attempt suicide many times but her mum often saves the day.

On Wednesday, December 5, 2018, she visits a bridge in Lekki, Lagos, in a bid to kill herself.

Amarachi attempts this after previously cutting her wrist with a blade. This felt good to her according to a note she shares after attempting suicide.

"Yesterday I took the worst step of my life, I headed to law school bridge lekki to end it all. When I got there I said to myself 'yes this is my final bustop'. But my Gracious God said No that he has plans for me.

"He sent his Angels to take charge over me, two policemen and a brother, they came at the peak of time. Then I realized God's purpose for me. I realized I was selfish I never thought about the pain my mom would go through, what about my brother.

"I realized I only have God to talk to, the Almighty who is faithful in his words. I have learnt to talk to him when I'm down, he would listen and won't judge me, he would give me peace of mind and solution to all my problems," the narrator writes in the text she published a day after the recent suicide attempt.

ALSO READ: UNILORIN student commits suicide after failing final year project a second time

Her experience with God has opened her to good knowledge on living.

She reckons reaching out to loved ones to learn about their well-being may help prevent a potential suicide.

