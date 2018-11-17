A woman reportedly has no where to hide to get away from husband who beats her way too often.
The scene is in Abuja where a sympathiser attempts to tend to the victim covered in blood.
In a clip shared on social media today, the aggressor is angry and lacking remorse, as he argues with persons who tried to caution him.
His wife has been made to endure the beating because she has no place to go. An eyewitness confirms this in an IG post.
"I looked and saw the husband still quarreling with people who came to know what the wife did. He spoke with no sign of remorse towards people and even attempted fighting people too.
"I was told he has been maltreating and assaulting his wife for 2years now, but the wife can’t summon courage to go because her parents are dead and she doesn't know anywhere else to go."
