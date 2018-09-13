Man, 38, in court over alleged GCE forms scam

news

An unemployed man, Olayeni Olajide, who allegedly defrauded four students of N110,000 was on Thursday docked at the Ikorodu Magistrate’ Court in Lagos.

Olajide, 38, whose address was not provided, is facing a two-count charge of fraud and impersonation.

The Police Prosecutor, Sgrt Adegeshin Famuyiwa, told the court that the accused committed the offences on April 30 at No 1 Agunbiade close, Oke-Ota, Ikorodu.

Famuyiwa said the accused fraudulently obtained the money from the complainants on the pertence that he would register them for the 2018 General Certificate of Examination (GCE), a representation he knew was false.

“The accused fraudulently collected N30,000 each from Olukoya Adekunle, Olayiwa Itunu, Adeola, Ogunleye and N20,000 from Adeshina Kaosarat without registering them for GCE,” said.

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravened Sections 314 (1),(3) and 78(b) of Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Chief Magistrate E O Ogunkanmi granted the accused bail in the sum of N10,000 with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case until Nov. 1, for mention