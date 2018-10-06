MamaDiMama: ‘Supermamas’ storm The Palms Mall

news

#MamaDiMama became a real-life sensation as 30 women took the internet conversation about superhero mothers to the Palms Mall, Lekki.

Until this event, the hashtag #MamaDiMama had celebrated the uplifting, uniting, nurturing and heroic feats of Nigerian mothers.

Like TV heroes, the 30 women theatrically arrived at the mall in a Mercedes van and engaged in friendly conversation with fellow shoppers.

They also handed colourful capes to mothers at the scene.

The conversation about superhero mothers has been heavily followed on social media with several celebrities such as MI, 2Baba, Burna Boy joining ordinary Nigerians to sharing heroic #MamaDiMama stories about their mothers.