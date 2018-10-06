Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

#MamaDiMama: ‘Supermamas’ storm The Palms Mall

#MamaDiMama ‘Supermamas’ storm The Palms Mall

Until this event, the hashtag #MamaDiMama had celebrated the uplifting, uniting, nurturing and heroic feats of Nigerian mothers.

  • Published: , Refreshed:

#MamaDiMama became a real-life sensation as 30 women took the internet conversation about superhero mothers to the Palms Mall, Lekki.  

Until this event, the hashtag #MamaDiMama had celebrated the uplifting, uniting, nurturing and heroic feats of Nigerian mothers.

Like TV heroes, the 30 women theatrically arrived at the mall in a Mercedes van and engaged in friendly conversation with fellow shoppers.

They also handed colourful capes to mothers at the scene.

The conversation about superhero mothers has been heavily followed on social media with several celebrities such as MI, 2Baba, Burna Boy joining ordinary Nigerians to sharing heroic #MamaDiMama stories about their mothers.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse Mix

Pulse Mix Get exciting content from all over the world as Pulse keeps informing, educating and entertaining you with daily updates.

Top 3

1 Rape Injustice 5 boys drugged and filmed 2 girls while raping them, but...bullet
2 LUTH Force-feeding babies leads to untimely death of infants -...bullet
3 Love Scammer This 27-year-old man has killed 7 women he met on...bullet

Metro

Policeman's stray bullet reportedly kills innocent birthday boy
Gone Forever Stray bullet reportedly kills innocent birthday boy
Bobrisky is a woman in a recent test for HIV
Bobrisky Cross-dresser reveals himself as a woman in a recent test for HIV
Soldier reportedly assaults woman while having fun at a bar
Beer Parlour Diary Soldier reportedly assaults woman while having fun at a bar
Zamfara Killing: Police confirms arrest of 3 suspects
In Kwara Police parade 5 suspected ritualists with 11 human skull
X
Advertisement