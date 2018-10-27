Lady reportedly gets robbed by Taxify driver in Lagos

news

A lady who was reportedly robbed by a Taxify driver who drove her from a destination on the Lagos Island has had her face covered in blood following the incident.

On Instagram, a man who found her shared a video as she was being led around at the hallway of a clinic. A deep cut noticeable above her eyelid had ensured her eyes were closed while a voice gave a background concerning her condition.

The man with the IG profile 'adebolaisaac' wants help locating those who can identify the victim.

She was reportedly crying with blood around her eyes when the 'good Samaritan' found her at a location in Victoria Island.

A Taxify driver reportedly tries to kidnap a woman

Earlier, a woman narrowly escaped being kidnapped by a driver on the Taxify platform when she was on her way to work on Saturday, September 22, 2018.

She reportedly jumped out of the vehicle in a desperate attempt to avoid being captured.

A Twitter profile @iceoflife shared the experience in a tweet posted on the day of the incident.