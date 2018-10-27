Pulse.ng logo
Lady reportedly gets robbed by Taxify driver in Lagos

Lady reportedly gets robbed by Taxify driver [Video]

A lady covered in blood is reported to have been robbed by a driver on the Taxify platform. A man who helped her hopes her loved ones can locate her soon.

  • Published:
11-yr-old boy electrocuted while running away from school teachers play

You are about to view picture(s) that may be disturbing.

(Pulse)

A lady who was reportedly robbed by a Taxify driver who drove her from a destination on the Lagos Island has had her face covered in blood following the incident.

On Instagram, a man who found her shared a video as she was being led around at the hallway of a clinic. A deep cut noticeable above her eyelid had ensured her eyes were closed while a voice gave a background concerning her condition.

Lady reportedly gets robbed by Taxify driver, face covered in blood before she could get help play

A lady was rescued and taken to a hospital following a robbery in a taxi she boarded on the Lagos Island.

(Instagram/adebolaisaac)

 

ALSO READ: Your next taxi ride can be safe or wild - It all depends on you

The man with the IG profile 'adebolaisaac' wants help locating those who can identify the victim.

She was reportedly crying with blood around her eyes when the 'good Samaritan' found her at a location in Victoria Island.

A Taxify driver reportedly tries to kidnap a woman

Earlier, a woman narrowly escaped being kidnapped by a driver on the Taxify platform when she was on her way to work on Saturday, September 22, 2018.

She reportedly jumped out of the vehicle in a desperate attempt to avoid being captured.

A Twitter profile @iceoflife shared the experience in a tweet posted on the day of the incident.

 

