A police woman, Mrs. Folake Ogunbodede, who reportedly stabbed her husband, Inspector Taiwo, is believed to have done so in self-defense.

The Nation News gathered that the couple had a confrontation with each other on Saturday, September 15, 2018.

According to the report, her husband who is usually drunk, attacked her with a broken bottle and knife, hurting her by the neck and close to her eyes. In response, Ogunbodede stabs him and runs out of their home.

A source who is close to her family has come in her defense with a claim that makes her the victim in the incident.

“That report online was so unfair to the policewoman. It was a one-sided story. The truth is that her husband is also a policeman. He’s an Inspector, and attached to LASTMA.

“They have been married for long and they have three children. The man always beats her whenever he’s drunk. He doesn’t just beat her but uses any object closeby to hit her.

“There was a time he stabbed her on her breast and mouth. His drinking habit is one of the issues that usually caused problems between them.

“He was the one who broke a glass and stabbed her. He stabbed her near her eye and by the neck. He pinned her to the ground, and in order to safe herself, she picked a splinter of the broken glass and stabbed him.

“That was how she fled the house to the police to report herself. That is actually what happened,” the source confirms to The Nation.

Her comments appear to be a response to reports alleging that the police woman maliciously attacked her husband who has been hospitalized.

Many reports reveal that Taiwo could have died thanks to an intervention by their neighbours.