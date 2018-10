news

Over the weekend, Johnnie, Jazz & Whisky transformed the beautiful grounds of Pleasure Park, Port Harcourt, into a scene of great music and the most amazing flavours.

The experience featured delicious appetisers and exotic cocktails made with Johnnie Walker’s flavour-filled Black Label.

The award-winning Femi Kuti, and singer-songwriter Simi, shook Pleasure Park to its foundation, to the thrill of a grateful capacity audience.

Johnnie, Jazz & Whisky was a truly amazing night out!

