Expatriate killed in Lagos-Ibadan auto-crash

A 50-year old expatriate, Ehisan Fahed Johari , was on Friday crushed to death while his Personal Assistant was left injured in a road accident on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, the Public Relations Officer of the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta.

Akinbiyi stated that the accident, which occurred at Danco filling station on the expressway, was caused by excessive speed and loss of control on the part of a Kia Rio car.

TRACE, he said, gathered that the expatriate was from Syria and was on his way to Lagos from Akure with his Toyota Forerunner Jeep marked LND 345 CV when the accident occurred at about 2:20 pm.

He stated that the expatriate car was hit by another car, a development which made him to alight to assess the extent of damages done.

“In the process of returning back to his vehicle, a Kia Rio with registration number KSF 725 AX knocked him down and he died on the spot while his personal assistant was injured.

“The car and the driver that hit the white man has been arrested and taken to Sagamu police station,’’ he said.

Akinbiyi said the remains of the deceased had been deposited at Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital in Sagamu while the injured personal assistant was being treated at the hospital.