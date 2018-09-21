Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Expatriate killed in Lagos-Ibadan auto-crash

Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Expatriate killed in auto-crash

Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, the Public Relations Officer of the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
FRSC officials  at the scene of an accident play Expatriate killed in Lagos-Ibadan auto-crash (Illustrative) (Punch)

A 50-year old expatriate, Ehisan Fahed Johari , was on Friday crushed to death while his Personal Assistant was left injured in a road accident on the  Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, the Public Relations Officer of the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta.

Akinbiyi stated that the accident,  which occurred at Danco filling station on the expressway, was caused by excessive speed  and loss of control on the part of a Kia Rio car.

TRACE, he said,  gathered that the expatriate was from Syria and was on his way to Lagos from Akure with his Toyota Forerunner Jeep marked LND 345 CV when the accident occurred at about 2:20 pm.

He stated that the expatriate car was hit by another car, a development which made him to alight  to assess the extent of damages done.

“In the process of returning back to his vehicle, a Kia Rio with registration number KSF 725 AX knocked him down and he died on the spot while his personal assistant was injured.

“The car and the driver that hit the white man has been arrested and taken to Sagamu police station,’’ he said.

Akinbiyi said  the remains of the deceased had been deposited at Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital in Sagamu  while the injured personal assistant was being treated at the hospital. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Resurrection Man wakes up from the dead moments before burial [Video]bullet
2 What a pity!!! 'Dead man' returns home 1 month after burial, family...bullet
3 Ekiti Robbery Thieves raid bank with dynamite and shoots security...bullet

Related Articles

Amaechi FG negotiates $6bn loan to complete Ibadan/Kano rail corridor – Minister
Tanker Accident FRSC cautions motorists on Lagos-Ibadan expressway
In Ogun Container falls off truck, crushes 2
Eid-el Kabir FRSC to cover 45 corridors to curb accident – Oyeyemi
In Ogun 91 die in 119 road accidents in 2018 — FRSC
Lagos Tanker Fire State govt confirms infant, 11 others dead
Lagos Tanker Fire "Foolishness" kills Lagosians who stopped to take pictures before Berger explosion
Suleja-Minna Road Another fuel tanker bursts into flames after crashing into trailer
In Lagos Otedola Bridge witnesses fresh accident as two buses crash, at least 8 injured

Metro

World Health Organisation
WHO Over 3m people die from harmful use of alcohol yearly
42-year-old bricklayer kills lover after having sex with her
In Benin Man, 30, allegedly stabbed to death by caretaker
Jameson Irish Whiskey Brand unveils 'Smooth Taste That's Why' campaign in Nigeria
Man cuts wife's nose after catching her lover in their matrimonial bed
Severe Punishment Man cuts wife's nose after catching her lover in their matrimonial bed [Graphic Photo]
X
Advertisement