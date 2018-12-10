Couple shamed by residents for having sex in a car (Photos)

news

Sex is a sensitive topic in the African society, with great sensitivity placed on it by societal dictates because of the emotion it evokes and the attachment it creates. That’s why slut-shaming across genders is still entrenched in our culture.

This time, slut-shaming has struck again; Nigerians have shamed a couple caught having sex in an unnamed part of Lagos.

According to Yabaleftonline, the couple parked in an isolated part of that neighborhood to have sex when a resident who spotted them and neared their car saw what they were doing and moved in to disgrace them.

ALSO READ: 16-yr-old cultist slaps, shoots and kills his stepfather in Delta State

Various reports across outlets and social media, however, claim the couple is less than happy with how people have exposed them. Apparently, they are angry that they brought their private affair to the neighborhood.

While the couple was left embarrassed and humiliated, social media is split on the rightness or wrongness of the residents’ actions.

Here are some photos from the incident;