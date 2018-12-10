Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Couple shamed by residents for having sex in a car (Photos)

Couple shamed by residents for having sex in a car (Photos)

They have since stirred social media conversations with some supporting them and others claiming residents encroached their privacy.

  • Published:
Couple shamed by residents for having sex in a car (Photos) play

Couple shamed by residents for having sex in a car (Photos)

(Pulse )

Sex is a sensitive topic in the African society, with great sensitivity placed on it by societal dictates because of the emotion it evokes and the attachment it creates. That’s why slut-shaming across genders is still entrenched in our culture.

This time, slut-shaming has struck again; Nigerians have shamed a couple caught having sex in an unnamed part of Lagos.

According to Yabaleftonline, the couple parked in an isolated part of that neighborhood to have sex when a resident who spotted them and neared their car saw what they were doing and moved in to disgrace them.

ALSO READ: 16-yr-old cultist slaps, shoots and kills his stepfather in Delta State

Various reports across outlets and social media, however, claim the couple is less than happy with how people have exposed them. Apparently, they are angry that they brought their private affair to the neighborhood.

While the couple was left embarrassed and humiliated, social media is split on the rightness or wrongness of the residents’ actions.

Here are some photos from the incident;

play
play
play
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Motolani Alake

Motolani Alake writes Pop Culture at Pulse.  He is a critic, analyst and Kop who loves a good rant. The game is the game.

Top 3

1 Father insists man marries corpse of daughter he murderedbullet
2 Yahoo-Yahoo Alleged Internet fraudster runs wild, stabs himself to deathbullet
3 Policemen reportedly strip car owner naked for refusing to give bribebullet

Related Articles

Dad avoids bathing his daughters to train them in case of child molesters
Man reportedly hangs himself and leaves a suicide note
Granddad sexually assaults little girl he was asked to watch over
Ex-gang member becomes a pastor to campaign against London's knife crime epidemic
How to sell iTunes card & Amazon in Nigeria at best rates - Cardtonic
Meet the gang that only robs yahoo boys in Lagos
16-yr-old cultist slaps, shoots and kills his stepfather in Delta State
Grandma cries as her daughter-in-law gets pregnant after 10 years of marriage (Video)

Metro

Married for 10 years, son's wife pregnant, woman cries (Video)
Grandma cries as her daughter-in-law gets pregnant after 10 years of marriage (Video)
16-yr-old cultist slaps and kills stepfather in Delta State
16-yr-old cultist slaps, shoots and kills his stepfather in Delta State
Meet the gang that only robs yahoo boys in Lagos
Meet the gang that only robs yahoo boys in Lagos
How to sell iTunes card & Amazon in Nigeria at best rates - Cardtonic
How to sell iTunes card & Amazon in Nigeria at best rates - Cardtonic
X
Advertisement