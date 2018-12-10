16-yr-old cultist slaps and kills stepfather in Delta State

news

The list of infamous incidents in Delta State looks to be on the rise again, but thankfully, DELSU looks to have finally cooled off. This time, Miracle Obiorah a 16-year-old boy has become the primes suspect in the death of his 47-year-old stepfather.

The sad incident reportedly unfolded in in Oviri Olomu community in Delta State after a quarrel ensued between the boy and his stepfather.

According to Daily Post, the boy, an alleged cult member followed his stepfather from their home to his farmland where the quarrel ensued. Reports claim the boy first slapped his stepfather, before shooting him in the stomach — a shot which killed his stepfather.

After the offence he allegedly committed, he reportedly ran into the nearby bush and has since been on the run.

Confirming the reports, Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Andrew Aniamaka said“The police are on the trail of the suspect, he disappeared into the bush after he committed the crime, and the police will ensure he is brought to book.

“He had a quarrel with his stepfather who tried to make him responsible when he pulled a gun to kill him.”

One Kevin has however claimed the boy actually leads the cult he affiliates with. He said, “His mother had him for a different man before marrying the farmer and since he came to the community he had never been responsible rather he is known for evil and in the company of cultists, he had allegedly threatened to kill the farmer before now.”

According to DSP Aniamaka, the deceased’s body has since been deposited in the morgue at the General Hospital, Otu Jeremiah.