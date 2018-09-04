Pulse.ng logo
Cee-C, Mimi Onalaja, Abimbola Craig Others grace the Darling re-launch

The launch event kicked off earlier in the day with a press conference where the brand executives explained their vision for Darling in the Nigerian market.

Popular hair extensions brand, Darling, re-launched their range of fashionable and durable human and synthetic hair extensions on Saturday, August 25th, 2017 at Intercontinental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos

The launch event kicked off earlier in the day with a press conference where the brand executives explained their vision for Darling in the Nigerian market and how they intend to constantly provide women across all demographics with fashionable, on-trend and affordable hair extensions. With a vast catalogue of hair extension styles, including braids, weaves and crochets, the brand caters to over 150 million women across the continent.

The press was also introduced to the brand's new campaign, #FindYourBeautiful which the Marketing Manager (Nigeria), Ayodele Otujinrin  said is all about empowering the African woman to find what makes her feel her most beautiful, most confident, most herself; to match her aspiration as she transitions in her role, her change in mood, or even change of preference.

Chitwan Singh, Business Head (West Africa) said “Darling understands that today’s multi-dimensional woman wants more out of life and liberation from conventional hairstyles. We are passionate about hair and the transformative power it can have on a woman’s sense of being. Darling equips African women with an indispensable freedom to effortlessly channel any style, anytime with ease. We deliver innovative trendy hair extensions which are also value for money.”

The re-launch party kicked off after the press conference with guests trooping in and enjoying a great brand experience including photo and video props, music, good food, cocktails and performances. Some of the guests at the event included Cee-C, Mimi Onalaja, Ini dinma-Okojie, Abimbola Craig, Idia Aisien, Juliana Olayode, Mildred Ehiguese (Miss Nigeria 2017)  Makida Moka and many more.

The host, Anita Hughes a.k.a Omalicha, held the event together as the new Darling was unveiled. After a “Hair-off” between two Darling hairstylists, the event was brought to a close with an amazing performance by Simi.

