Call my girl to ask for my number - man tells female admirer

A Nigerian man rebuffed advances from a female admirer by asking her to call his girlfriend to get permission before getting his number.

This scenario was narrated by a Twitter user with the handle @AirCoker on Thursday, August 16, 2018.

The Twitter user had recounted how a cashier at a mart had requested for the phone number of a male customer and rather than give in, the customer went savage.

According to the tweets, the male customer had said, "that's my babe's number, you can call her and ask her if it's okay for you to have my number," when the cashier had asked for his number to get to know him better.

