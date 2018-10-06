Bobrisky is a woman in a recent test for HIV

Bobrisky confirmed that he only gives himself to his partner after receiving an HIV test that came out negative.
In the document printed at a diagnostic lab in Lagos, his gender was presented as "female".
The cross-dresser who does his medical check-ups within a three-month space had no worries about contracting HIV. This is because he does not sleep around much.
"I came to see my doctor. I usually check myself every three month. I came for my HIV test too. About the hiv I'm sure I am negative cos I'm not really the sex type," writes Bobrisky in a post he shared on his social media profile.