Bobrisky is a woman in a recent test for HIV

Bobrisky Cross-dresser reveals himself as a woman in a recent test for HIV

Bobrisky confirmed that he only gives himself to his partner after receiving an HIV test that came out negative.

  • Published:
Bobrisky is a woman in a recent test for HIV play

There is no confusion about Bobrisky's gender now. He makes it clear in his medical result.

(Instagram/bobrisky222)

Bobrisky has been identified as a woman in a test result which shows his HIV status as negative.

In the document printed at a diagnostic lab in Lagos, his gender was presented as "female".

Bobrisky reveals himself as a woman in a recent test for HIV play

Bobrisky has been qualified as a woman in a document revealing his HIV status.

(LIB)

ALSO READ: Fans make assumptions as cross-dresser kisses Tonto Dikeh

The cross-dresser who does his medical check-ups within a three-month space had no worries about contracting HIV. This is because he does not sleep around much.

"I came to see my doctor. I usually check myself every three month. I came for my HIV test too. About the hiv I'm sure I am negative cos I'm not really the sex type," writes Bobrisky in a post he shared on his social media profile.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast who loves God. I am interested in a functional society. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

