Bobrisky is a woman in a recent test for HIV

Bobrisky has been identified as a woman in a test result which shows his HIV status as negative.

In the document printed at a diagnostic lab in Lagos, his gender was presented as "female".

The cross-dresser who does his medical check-ups within a three-month space had no worries about contracting HIV. This is because he does not sleep around much.

"I came to see my doctor. I usually check myself every three month. I came for my HIV test too. About the hiv I'm sure I am negative cos I'm not really the sex type," writes Bobrisky in a post he shared on his social media profile.