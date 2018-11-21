Black Friday offer: Orange is the new black!

Orange Mall, powered by Paga, introduces amazing Black Friday deals. Customers will get up to 90% off on products from stores like Amazon, eBay, Marks and Spencer, Macy's, Next and more!!!
Orange Mall, powered by Paga, introduces amazing Black Friday deals. Customers will get up to 90% off on products from stores like Amazon, eBay, Marks and Spencer, Macy's, Next and more!!!
You can get started with pre-black Friday shipping deals, which start from now till the end of November!!
Just fill your basket up with goodies and experience an easy and seamless checkout using your Paga account!!!
What's even better? The shipping deals extend beyond black Friday! Shop at the Orange Mall today at www.orangemall.ng or download our app on Android or Apple store to take advantage of these great deals while offer lasts.
This is a featured post