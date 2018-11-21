Black Friday offer: Orange is the new black!

news

Paga , the leading mobile money company in Nigeria has signed on as the exclusive payment partner to Orange Mall ; an e-commerce solution making global shopping from over 250 international retailers available for easy purchase and shipment to Nigeria, in partnership with Mall For Africa

Orange Mall, powered by Paga, introduces amazing Black Friday deals. Customers will get up to 90% off on products from stores like Amazon, eBay, Marks and Spencer, Macy's, Next and more!!!

You can get started with pre-black Friday shipping deals, which start from now till the end of November!!

Just fill your basket up with goodies and experience an easy and seamless checkout using your Paga account!!!

Orange Mall shipping deals:

With access to over 2 billion items to shop from, enjoy 5 dollars shipping cost on each item bought on Amazon and ebay.

Enjoy $10 shipping for the first 5 items from about 75 sites such as Macys, Gap, Childrensplace, Carters etc

Only $20 shipping for the over 5 items from about 75 sites such as Macys, Gap, Childrensplace, Carters etc

What's even better? The shipping deals extend beyond black Friday! Shop at the Orange Mall today at www. orangemall.ng or download our app on Android or Apple store to take advantage of these great deals while offer lasts.

