Access Bank supports the best of African art

Art X Lagos is West Africa’s premiere international art fair and has enjoyed support from Access Bank since its inception in 2016.

Access Bank, reiterating its commitment to promoting the best out of Africa, sponsored the 2018 edition of Art X Lagos on November 2nd- 4th at The Civic Centre, Lagos

Access Bank supports the best of African art

The platform was created to give Nigerian and African artists the opportunity to showcase their works while garnering the eyes of the global art scene.  Art X Lagos has built a platform that has helped solidify Lagos as an art capital, and projected the works of many Nigerian and African artists.

Expressing his delight at the opening, Dr. Herbert Wigwe, GMD/CEO of Access Bank PLC, said, “We are pleased that Access Bank is a major partner of Art X Lagos, and also proud to do all we can to help the Art X team bring their vision to life year after year. Access Bank is delighted to work with people who are showcasing the very best of the continent and championing art and creativity Born in Africa”.

Art X Lagos was created with the aim of showcasing the best and most innovative contemporary art from the African continent and diaspora, to widen Nigeria’s connection to the art scene across the world.

