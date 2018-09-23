72 Nigerian women face deportation in Ghana over prostitution

news

72 Nigerian women are facing deportation from Ghana over over their alleged involvement in various illegal acts including prostitution.

The Ghana Immigration Service, GIS, disclosed that the deportees were arrested on Thursday, September 20, 2018 following a raid by Enforcement Unit of the GIS at the Redco Flats neighbourhood at Madina.

During the raid, 72 Nigerians were arrested alongside a Togolese and nine other Ghanaians.

Arrested Nigerians to be deported - Immigration boss

The Deputy Superintendent of Immigration, DSI, Linda Asare Mantey announced that the arrested Nigerians will be deported.

Addressing newsmen at 2IC of the Public Affairs unit of the GIS after the arrest, Mantey said that aside prostitution, some of the arrested women will be deported from Ghana for not having resident permits.

Mantey also said the arrested Ghanaians have already been handed to the Police to be prosecuted according to the law.

Mantey further said 20 of the suspects were arrested at the Junior Hotel at Madina.

Mantey also disclosed that the agency will soon turn attention to owners and managers of hotel facilities who hire their facilities out to irregular migrants and locals to use for prostitution.