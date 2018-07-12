64-year-old man kills grandson under the influence of alcohol

news

64-year-old granddad, Gabriel Fasoyin is being interrogated by the Police after killing his grandson, Seun Fasoyin by shooting him under the influence of alcohol.

In a report by Punch, Fasoyin was arrested by the Ondo State Police Command after shooting his grandson at close range and killing him in the process.

The sad occurrence happened at Agric Settlement in Ile Oluji, the headquarters of the Ile Oluji/ Oke Igbo Local Government Area of Ondo State on Wednesday, July 11, 2018.

Police confirms death of Seun Fasoyin

The Ondo State Police Command confirmed the killing of young Seun Fasoyin by his 69-year-old granddad.

Confirming the incident, the Command's Public Relations Officer, Femi Joseph, said the granddad had been arrested and currently in the police custody while an investigation was ongoing.

” I can confirm that the boy was shot by his grandfather, who is already with us. He was shot at a close range and died on the spot. We have commenced an investigation on the matter.” Joseph was quoted.

Granddad was a drunk - sources

In the report by Punch, Gabriel Fasoyin was allegedly drunk when he shot his grandson dead.

The report quoted a source as saying the older Fasoyin committed the offence after he was found drunk by his family members.

The report further quoted the source as saying Fasoyin was fond of getting drunk to the dislike of his family even after several efforts have been made to change him without success.

The suspect was alleged to have gotten himself drunk on Wednesday, July 11, 2018 and was being locked up in a room by members of the family including his grandson when he shot the boy dead.