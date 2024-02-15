Wizkid's 'Essence' is now 4X platinum in the United States
In another feat, 'Essence' has now exceeded over four million units in sales in the United States thus earning it an RIAA platinum plaque.
Since its release in 2020, 'Essence' featuring Tems enjoyed commercial success, especially in the United States where it peaked at NO. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 courtesy of the Justin Bieber remix.
Tagged the greatest song in the history of music by Kanye West, 'Essence', won Collaboration of the Year at the 2021 BET Awards. It was also nominated for the 64th Grammys for Best Global Song Performance.
The single would also bring Tems international attention which rocketed her into commercial success. After appearing on 'Essence', Tems became the first Nigerian female artist to debut a song on the Billboard Hot 100, the first Nigerian artist to debut at NO. 1 courtesy of Future's 'Wait For U' which also made her the first Nigerian female artist to win a Grammy.
