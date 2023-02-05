ADVERTISEMENT
Tems makes history with Grammy win, Burna Boy loses both nominations

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian international music sensation Tems has earned her first Grammy award for her contribution on Future's hit single 'Wait For U'. Tems' vocals was sampled on the single that also features Canadian megastar rapper Drake.

'Wait For U' won the award for Best Melodic rap performance beating 'Beautiful' by DJ Khaled Featuring Future & SZA, 'First Class' by Jack Harlow, 'Die Hard' by Kendrick Lamar Featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer, and 'Big Energy (Live)' by Latto.

Tems is the first female artist from the Nigerian music industry to win a Grammy award following her win with 'Wait For U'. She becomes only the third Nigerian woman to win a Grammy following Sade Adu who won for Best New Artist in 1986 and Cynthia Erivo who won in 2017 for Best Theatre Album.

Nigerian megastar Burna Boy was also nominated for Best Global Song performance and Best Global Album. He however lost the Best Global Song category to ‘Bayethe’ by Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode, and Best Global album category to ‘Sakura’ by Masa Takumi.

