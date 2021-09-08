To be clear, this is the version that features only Tems, and peaked at No. 54 on the Billboard Hot 100, not the version which features Justin Bieber, and has since peaked at No. 13 on the same chart.

Pulse Nigeria

A gold certification is issued by the Recording Industry Association of America [RIAA], when a song or an album moves units to the equivalent of 500,000 copies - inclusive of both streaming equivalent and physical sales.