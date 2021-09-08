RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Wizkid's 'Essence' featuring Tems follows Davido's 'Fall' and Burna Boy's 'Ye, gets certified Gold in the US

Authors:

Motolani Alake

'Essence' follows both 'Fall' by Davido and 'Ye' by Burna Boy as the third Nigerian song to get a gold certification in less than 18 months.

Essence certified Gold in the US. (Instagram/LegenduryBeatz)

On September 2, 2021, Nigerian superstar, Wizkid's groundbreaking single, 'Essence' was certified Gold in the US.

To be clear, this is the version that features only Tems, and peaked at No. 54 on the Billboard Hot 100, not the version which features Justin Bieber, and has since peaked at No. 13 on the same chart.

A gold certification is issued by the Recording Industry Association of America [RIAA], when a song or an album moves units to the equivalent of 500,000 copies - inclusive of both streaming equivalent and physical sales.

'Essence' follows both 'Fall' by Davido and 'Ye' by Burna Boy as the third Nigerian song to get a gold certification in less than 18 months. This is also Wizkid's second gold certification after 'Come Closer' featuring Drake. Davido has two. His second gold certification was for 'IF.'

Authors:

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

