Wizkid's 'Essence' cracks top 20 of Billboard Hot 100

Motolani Alake

A new peak of No. 16 means that 'Essence' climbed 28 places.

Wizkid and Justin Beiber (Instagram)

On Monday, August 23, 2021, Grammy-winning Nigerian superstar, Wizkid's smash hit single, 'Essence' hit a new peak of 16 on the Billboard Hot 100.

This comes after the song hit #44 on the chart last week Monday, three days after the remix with Bieber was released. The Canadian superstar also shot his own video for the song.

A day prior, a Twitter account, Wizkid Radio written that, "Due to the remix with Justin Bieber, Essence received 23.2 million radio audience in the US, with 87.3 thousand unit sales this week. Rises to 58% chart points and emerging as the highest gainer amongst 100 songs.

"Predicted to reach a new peak of #16 on Billboard Hot 100."

You can watch thoughts around the song on 'Facts Only';

What does Wizkid's 'Essence (Remix)' with Justin Bieber mean for Afrobeats? | Pulse Facts Only

Authors:

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

