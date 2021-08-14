RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Justin Bieber releases his own video for Wizkid's 'Essence (Remix)'

The video looks set to promote the record even further.

Here are the top 4 times Justin Bieber jumped on Afrobeats records. (The Nation/Starboy)

On August 12, 2021, Grammy-winning Canadian singer, Justin Bieber released his own video for 'Essence (Remix).'

Earlier on the day, the multi-platinum recording superstar featured on Wizkid's 'Essence (Remix)' to global fanfare and much ado. The video looks set to promote the record even further.

At this time, the record sits at No. 54 on the Billboard Hot 100. Wizkid has also announced that he is set to release a deluxe version of Made In Lagos, presumably with four more tracks.

You can watch the Bieber's video below;

www.instagram.com

