Wizkid reportedly postpones 'More Love, Less Ego' amidst recent tragic event

Nigerian megastar artist Wizkid is reported to have postponed the release of his upcoming album 'More Love, Less Ego'.

Details: Wizkid's fifth album 'More Love, Less Ego' was set to be released at Midnight Thursday, 3rd November 2022. The album has seen the release of two singles 'Bad To Me' and 'Money & Love', which was released a week before the proposed album release.

However, amidst the bleak clouded hovering around the entertainment space, Wizkid is reported to have postponed the album release.

The postponement is in honor of the recent painful loss of the son of Davido's son Ifeanyi whose sad passing has generated wide condolences from Nigerians, fans, colleagues, politicians, and individuals around the world.

Wizkid has earlier reacted to the sad news by deleting some of the album promotional tweets he posted hours before the news and he was also reported to have canceled some performances in the wake of the toddler's passing.

3-year-old Ifeanyi recently celebrated his third news and the fans celebrated the lively son of one of Africa's most loved artists. Ifeanyi was reported to have drowned in a pool after he was left unattended to by his caregivers.

The police confirmed that 8 domestic staff were brought in for questioning in response to his passing. In the latest development, it was reported that 6 of those brought in questioning have been released while two were kept back for questioning.

It's uncertain the new date for Wizkid's 'More Love, Less Ego' with Apple Music still indicates the earlier release date.

