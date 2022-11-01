According to the news that circulated on social media, Ifeanyi who clocked 3 eleven days ago fell into a pool where he was found drowned. He was later rushed to a hospital in Lekki where he was confirmed dead on arrival.
Davido & Chioma's son, Ifeanyi reported dead
In the early hours of Tuesday, 1st of November 2022, news of the death of Davido's son Ifeanyi circulated on Twitter with users hoping it was untrue.
The news of Ifeanyi's death was first brought to the attention of Nigerian actress Eniola Badmus who posted a cryptic message of a heartbreak emoji on her Instagram story before it was later deleted.
Similarly, media personality Daddy Freeze also suggested the news might be true when he shared that he won't be having his usual live session tonight because of the painful loss suffered by someone close to him.
Celebrities including comedians Ayo Makun and Lasisi Elenu have both reacted to the news and described it as unfortunate.
As of the time of filling this report, Davido's family is yet to confirm the news of his son's death.
