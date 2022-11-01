Police allegedly question 8 Davido’s domestic staff over son’s death

“Eight domestic staff have been brought in for questioning. Anyone found not culpable will be let off.

“Those found culpable will be prosecuted,” he said.

NAN reports that Ifeanyi, reportedly drowned in a swimming pool located in the singer’s home at Banana Island on Monday.

The boy died three days after marking his 3rd birthday.

Reports say the boy was rushed to Evercare Hospital in Lekki where he was pronounced dead on arrival.