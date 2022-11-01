RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police allegedly question 8 Davido’s domestic staff over son’s death

News Agency Of Nigeria

The police in Lagos State say eight domestic staff of David Adedeji, popularly known by his stage name Davido, have been taken to the station for questioning over the death his son, Ifeanyi.

Davido's son, Ifeanyi Adeleke
Davido's son, Ifeanyi Adeleke

The command’s spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday.

Read Also

“Eight domestic staff have been brought in for questioning. Anyone found not culpable will be let off.

“Those found culpable will be prosecuted,” he said.

NAN reports that Ifeanyi, reportedly drowned in a swimming pool located in the singer’s home at Banana Island on Monday.

The boy died three days after marking his 3rd birthday.

Reports say the boy was rushed to Evercare Hospital in Lekki where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The couple were said to have traveled for a family gathering in Ibadan on Monday and had left Ifeanyi with his minders.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NDLEA declares owner of Adekaz Hotels wanted over alleged drug trafficking

NDLEA declares owner of Adekaz Hotels wanted over alleged drug trafficking

First republic aviation minister, Mbazulike Amaechi dies at 93

First republic aviation minister, Mbazulike Amaechi dies at 93

Floods, landslides kill 110, affect over 2.4m in Philippines

Floods, landslides kill 110, affect over 2.4m in Philippines

5 ways Abuja residents reacted to the terror alert

5 ways Abuja residents reacted to the terror alert

Adamawa Govt releases N1.3bn contract variation

Adamawa Govt releases N1.3bn contract variation

2022 budget: Kaduna Govt spends N181.6bn in 9 months – Report

2022 budget: Kaduna Govt spends N181.6bn in 9 months – Report

Flights disrupted, passengers stranded as aviation workers shut down Lagos airport

Flights disrupted, passengers stranded as aviation workers shut down Lagos airport

Bagudu approves N2.57bn for payment of leave grant to state, LG workers

Bagudu approves N2.57bn for payment of leave grant to state, LG workers

Uganda Airlines to begin flights to Nigeria in December – CEO

Uganda Airlines to begin flights to Nigeria in December – CEO

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

16-year-old in tears as she gets new Benz as birthday gift from her family in Accra

16-year-old in tears as she gets new Benz as birthday gift from her family in Accra

Gunmen kidnap motorist in Computer village

Panic in Computer Village as gunmen kidnap motorist in broad daylight

Stone-to-death

20-year-old woman accused of adultery has been sentenced to death by stoning

Pope Francis

Stop watching porn, delete it from your phone - Pope warns Roman Fathers and Sisters