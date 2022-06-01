RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Wizkid teases upcoming single set to drop soon

In the early hours of Friday, 1st June 2022, Wizkid teased his upcoming release on his Instagram story.

The post has Wizkid in the studio moving his head to an upbeat sound. Wizkid then posted in another story "New sound days away" which suggests the song might be dropping this week or the next.

"Big Up Naira/Skep/Ayra/TY/Flame/Buj!! See you 5/8." Wizkid posted on his Instagram in a series of post announcing the new single and the arrival of his next album.

The post has generated attention as its suggest 5th August 2022 as the release date for Wizkid's next album 'More Love Less Ego (MLLE).' It also suggests the names of the featured artists on the album.

After the huge success of his 2020 album 'Made In Lagos,' Wizkid will be hoping to make another album that will enjoy wide acceptance and possibility get him his first Grammy.

The first single will give fans insight into the album and what to expect from 'MLLE.'

