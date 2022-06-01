Wizkid teases upcoming single set to drop soon

"Big Up Naira/Skep/Ayra/TY/Flame/Buj!! See you 5/8." Wizkid posted on his Instagram in a series of post announcing the new single and the arrival of his next album.

The post has generated attention as its suggest 5th August 2022 as the release date for Wizkid's next album 'More Love Less Ego (MLLE).' It also suggests the names of the featured artists on the album.

After the huge success of his 2020 album 'Made In Lagos,' Wizkid will be hoping to make another album that will enjoy wide acceptance and possibility get him his first Grammy.

