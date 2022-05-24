Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Olamide, other Afrobeats stars get 2022 Headies nominations

On Tuesday 1st of March, 2022, the Headies awards founder and Executive Producer Ayo Animashaun announced that the 2022 Headies will be leaving the shores of Nigeria. The 15th installment of the biggest prize in Nigerian music is set to hold on 4th September 2022 in Atlanta Georgia. The announcement sparked debate and reignited interest in what is likely to be the most keenly contested Headies award yet.

On 22nd May 2022, Ayo Animashaun announced via his private Twitter account that the nomination list for the 2022 Headies award will be revealed on Tuesday 24th May 2022. The announcement had fans guessing which of the numerous materials released in the year in view will make the nomination list.

Unsurprisingly, Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, and Olamide have all scored nominations at the 2022 Headies Awards. Their nominations shouldn't come as a surprise to music fans as they all released materials in the year in view and enjoyed wide success.

The big four as they are collectively referred to are joined on the nomination list by other artists whose music stood out in the year in view.

The full 2022 Headies nomination list is set to drop in a few hours.

Here is the full list;

ROOKIE OF THE YEAR:

A voting category for the rookie of the year who has had a successful year musically, with the absence of an album in the year under review.

AV

FAVE

MAGIXX

PORTABLE

UGOCCIE

BEST RECORDING OF THE YEAR

A non-voting category for the best recording (that meets the judges’ requirements of excellence; songwriting, production, rendition) by an artiste or group in the year under review.

“CELEBRATE ME” – PATORANKING

“ESSENCE” – WIZKID FEAT. TEMS

“JOY” – FALANA

“LOVING IS HARDER” – JOHNNY DRILLE

“MEJI MEJI” – BRYMO

“SOMEBODY’S SON” - TIWA SAVAGE FEAT. BRANDY

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

An individual responsible for producing the most acclaimed song or album in the year under review.

BEATS BY JAYY – “GOLDEN” (A-Q)

BLAISE BEATZ – “SINNER” (ADEKUNLE GOLD FEAT. LUCKY DAYE)

NIPHKEYS – “FEEL GOOD” (MOHBAD)

P PRIIME – “OZUMBA MBADIWE” (REEKADO BANKS)

PHEELZ – “HIGH” (ADEKUNLE GOLD FEAT. DAVIDO)

SARZ – “MONALISA” (LOJAY & SARZ)

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR:

A non-voting category for the writer of a song (that meets the judges’ requirements of excellence, composition, arrangement, rendition) in the year under review.

1. ADEKUNLE GOLD – “SINNER”

2. AJEBO HUSTLERS – “LOYALTY”

3. BRYMO – “MEJI MEJI”

4. FALANA – “JOY”

5. FIREBOY DML – “PERU”

6. OMAH LAY – “UNDERSTAND”

BEST R&B SINGLE

A category for the best r&b single in the year under review (by a single individual or group).

1. “BABY RIDDIM” – FAVE

2. “BEGGIE BEGGIE” – AYRA STARR FEAT. CKAY

3. “ESSENCE” – WIZKID FEAT. TEMS

4. “RUNNING (TO YOU)” – CHIKE FEAT. SIMI

5. “PROMISE” – NINIOLA

6. “SINNER” – ADEKUNLE GOLD FEAT. LUCK DAYE

BEST RAP SINGLE

A voting category for a single (released on-air) recording of a rap song.

1. “BREATHE” – A-Q FEAT CHIKE

2. “CROWN OF CLAY” – VECTOR & MI ABAGA FEAT. PHEELZ

3. “EARLY MOMO” – VECTOR FEAT. GOODGIRL LA

4. “FEELING” – LADIPOE FEAT. BNXN

5. “TYCOON” – SHOW DEM CAMP FEAT. REMINISCE & MOJO

6. “LOADING” – OLAMIDE FEAT BAD BOY TIMZ

BEST ‘ALTERNATIVE’ SONG

A voting category for the artiste whose songs reflect any form or style of music which falls outside the mainstream of recent or past popular musical trends.

1. “DOINGS” – FLAVOUR

2. “FREE YOUR MIND” – MADE KUTI

3. “GONTO” – IBEJII

4. “HUSTLE” – BASKETMOUTH, THE CAVEMEN, BEZ, DICE AILES

5. “MEJI MEJI” – BRYMO

6. “SELENSE” – THE CAVEMEN

BEST VOCAL PERFORMANCE (FEMALE)

A non-voting category for the single female artiste with most outstanding vocal performances on a single song or album.

1. AYRA STARR – “TOXIC”

2. LIYA – “ALARI”

3. NINIOLA – “6TH HEAVEN”

4. SIMI – “RUNNING (TO YOU)”

5. TEMS – “ESSENCE”

6. WAJE – “LAST TIME”

BEST VOCAL PERFORMANCE(MALE)

A non-voting category for the single male artiste with the most outstanding vocal performance on a single song or album.

1. BRYMO – “MEJI MEJI”

2. JOHNNY DRILLE – “LOVING IS HARDER”

3. OXLADE – “OJUJU”

4. RIC HASSANI – “WHEN I’M GONE”

5. TAY IWAR – “PEAKING”

LYRICIST ON THE ROLL

A non-voting category for the rap artiste with the best lyrical depth and performance on a single song or album.

1. A-Q – “THE LAST CYPHER”

2. BLAQBONEZ – “THE LAST CYPHER”

3. JESSE JAGZ – “VIPERS”

4. LADIPOE – “PROVIDENCE”

5. PAYPER CORLEONE – “IN DON WE TRUST”

6. VECTOR – “CROWN OF CLAY”

BEST MUSIC VIDEO

A voting category for the best conceptualist, best directed and most exciting video in the year under review. This award goes to the video director.

“CHAMPION” – (FIREBOY DML FEAT. D SMOKE) DIRECTED BY TG OMORI

“GINGER” – (WIZKID FEAT. BURNA BOY) DIRECTED BY MEJI ALABI

“ROJU” – (CHIKE) DIRECTED BY PINK

“RAIN” – (YEMI ALADE FEAT. MZANSI YOUTH CHOIR) DIRECTED BY OVIE ETSEYATSE

“BLING” – (BLAQBONEZ FEAT. AMAARAE & BNXN) DIRECTED BY TG OMORI

“RUNNING” – (LADIPOE FEAT. FIREBOY DML) DIRECTED BY DIRECTOR K

BEST COLLABORATION

A voting category for the best r&b, pop or hip-hop collaborative track (including cameos).

1. “BEGGIE BEGGIE” – AYRA STARR FEAT. CKAY

2. “BLING” – BLAQBONEZ FEAT. AMAARAE & BNXN

3. “EARLY MOMO” – VECTOR FEAT. GOODGIRL LA

4. “ESSENCE” – WIZKID FEAT. TEMS

5. “FEELING” – LADIPOE FEAT. BNXN

6.) “RUNNING (TO YOU)” – CHIKE FEAT. SIMI

BEST STREET-HOP ARTISTE

A voting category for the artiste whose songs are inspired by the streets. Such song should captain lingua, which may also be originated by the artiste and popular on the street.

1. BELLA SHMURDA – “CASH APP” FEAT. ZLATAN & LINCOlN

2. REXXIE & MOHBAD – “KPK”

3. MOHBAD – “FEEL GOOD”

4. NAIRA MARLEY – “KOLEYEWON”

5. NEKTUNEZ & GOYA MENOR – “AMENO AMAPIANO (REMIX)”

6. POCO LEE & PORTABLE featuring OLAMIDE – “ZAZOO ZEHH”

BEST AFROBEATS SINGLE OF THE YEAR

A voting category for the best Afrobeats single in year under review (by single individual or group).

“BLOODY SAMARITAN” – AYRA STARR

“BOUNCE” – RUGER

“HIGH” – ADEKUNLE GOLD FEAT. DAVIDO

“MONALISA” – LOJAY & SARZ

“OZUMBA MBADIWE” – REEKADO BANKS

“PERU” – FIREBOY DML

HEADIES’ VIEWER’S CHOICE

A voting category to award the fan’s favorite artiste with the most digital tractions (downloads, views, streams) in the year under review.

1. AYRA STARR – “BLOODY SAMARITAN”

2. FIREBOY – “PERU”

3. JOEBOY – “SIP”

4. LOJAY & SARZ – “MONALISA”

5. NEKTUNEZ & GOYA MENOR – “AMENO AMAPIANO (REMIX)”

6. OLAMIDE FEAT. OMAH LAY – “INFINITY”

7. REMA – “SOUNDGASM”

8. WIZKID FEAT. TEMS – “ESSENCE”

BEST WEST AFRICAN ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

A voting award category for an individual African artiste or group (of Western African Descent) with the most outstanding achievement and impact across Africa in the year under review.

1. AMAARAE (GHANA)

2. ANGELIQUE KIDJO (BENIN)

3. AYA NAKAMURA (MALI)

4. GYAKIE (GHANA)

5. KIDI (GHANA)

6. NELSON FREITAS (CAPE VERDE)

BEST EAST AFRICAN ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

A voting award category for an individual African artiste or group (of Eastern African Descent) with the most outstanding achievement and impact across Africa in the year under review.

1. DIAMOND PLATINUMZ (TANZANIA)

2. EDDY KENZO (UGANDA)

3. HARMONIZE (TANZANIA)

4. MEDDY (RWANDA)

5. NIKITA KERING (KENYA)

6. ZUCHU (TANZANIA)

BEST NORTH AFRICAN ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

A voting award category for an individual African artiste or group (of Northern African Descent) with the most outstanding achievement and impact across Africa in the year under review.

1. EMEL MATHLOUTHI (TUNISIA)

2. ELGRANDETOTO (MOROCCO)

3. LATIFA (TUNISIA)

4. MANAL (MOROCCO)

5. MUHAMAD RAMADAN (EGYPT)

6. SOOLKING (ALGERIA)

BEST SOUTHERN AFRICAN ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

A voting award category for an individual African artiste or group (of Southern African Descent) with the most outstanding achievement and impact across Africa in the year under review.

1. BLACK COFFEE (SOUTH AFRICA)

2. DJ TARICO (MOZAMBIQUE)

3. ELAINE (SOUTH AFRICA)

4. FOCALISTIC (SOUTH AFRICA)

5. JAH PRAYZAH (ZIMBABWE)

6. SHA SHA (ZIMBABWE)

BEST CENTRAL AFRICAN ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

A voting award category for an individual African artiste or group (of Central African Descent) with the most outstanding achievement and impact across Africa in the year under review.

1. CALEMA (SAO TOME & PRINCIPE)

2. BLANCHE BAILLY (CAMEROON)

3. DADJU (DR CONGO)

4. FALLY IPUPA (DR CONGO)

5. INNOSS’B (DR CONGO)

6. SORAIA RAMOS (CAPE VERDE)

BEST AFROBEATS ALBUM

A category for the best Afrobeats album in the year under review (by a single individual or group).

“19 AND DANGEROUS” – AYRA STARR

“A BETTER TIME” – DAVIDO

“BARNABAS” – KIZZ DANIEL

“MADE IN LAGOS (DELUXE EDITION)” – WIZKID

“KPOS LIFESTYLE” – AJEBO HUSTLERS

“WONDALAND” – TENI

BEST REGGAE & DANCEHALL ALBUM

A voting category for the best Reggae & Dancehall album (solo or group) in year under review.

1. “GRATITUDE” – TIMAYA

2. “LOVE IS WAR” – PRETTYBOY D-O

3. “RAINBOW RIDDIM” – SHANK

4. “THREE” – PATORANKING

5. “YAADMAN KINGSIZE” – YUNG L

BEST R&B ALBUM

A category for the best r&b album in the year under review (by single individual or group).

“BEFORE WE FALL ASLEEP” – JOHNNY DRILLE

“IF ORANGE WAS A PLACE” – TEMS

“LOVE DEEP HIGH LIFE” – OMAWUMI

“RISING” – FALANA

“THE PRINCE I BECAME” – RIC HASSANI

“WATER AND GARRI” – TIWA SAVAGE

BEST ALTERNATIVE ALBUM

A category for the best Alternative album in the year under review (by single individual or group).

“9: ESAN” – BRYMO

“INTERMISSION” – IBEJII

“LEGACY +” – FEMI KUTI & MADE KUTI

“LOVE AND HIGHLIFE” – THE CAVEMEN

“P.S. THANK YOU FOR WAITING” – WAVY THE CREATOR

“YABASI” – BASKETMOUTH

BEST RAP ALBUM

A non-voting category for the best album by a rap artiste or group in year under review.

“CARPE DIEM” – OLAMIDE

“CLONE WARS VOL. 5 – THE ALGORHYTHM” – SHOW DEM CAMP

“GOLDEN” – A-Q

“MAFIA CULTURE, VOL. 2.0” – IDOWEST

“PROVIDENCE” – LADIPOE

“SEX OVER LOVE” – BLAQBONEZ

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

A voting category for the best album (solo or group) in year under review, that meets judges’ requirements of excellence (songwriting, production, rendition and impact).

1. “9: ESAN” – BRYMO

2. “19 & DANGEROUS” – AYRA STARR

3. “CARPE DIEM” – OLAMIDE

4. “LEGACY +” – FEMI KUTI & MADE KUTI

5. “MADE IN LAGOS (DELUXE EDITION)” – WIZKID

6. “YABASI” – BASKETMOUTH

SONG OF THE YEAR

A voting category for the most popular song in the year under review.

1. “CELEBRATE ME” – PATORANKING

2. “DOINGS” – FLAVOUR FEAT. PHYNO

3. “ESSENCE” – WIZKID FEAT. TEMS

4. “HIGH” – ADEKUNLE GOLD FEAT. DAVIDO

5. “MONALISA” – LOJAY & SARZ

6. “PERU” – FIREBOY DML

BEST FEMALE ARTISTE

Overall most successful female artiste (with artistic quality and/or impact) in the year under review.

1. SIMI

2. TEMS

3. TIWA SAVAGE

4. TENI

5. NINIOLA

BEST MALE ARTISTE

Overall most successful male artiste (with artistic quality and/or impact) in the year under review.

1. ADEKUNLE GOLD

2. BURNA BOY

3. DAVIDO

4. FLAVOUR

5. OLAMIDE

6. WIZKID

NEXT RATED

This category is a voting category for the most promising act (with an EP or Album) in the year under review.

1. AYRA STARR

2. BNXN

3. LOJAY

4. RUGER

5. ZINOLEESKY

AFRICAN ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

A voting award category for an individual African artiste or group with the most outstanding achievement, impact and infiltration into the International music scene withiin the year under review.

1. BLACK COFFEE (NIGERIA)

2. BURNA BOY (NIGERIA)

3. DAVIDO (NIGERIA)

4. DIAMOND PLATINUMZ (TANZANIA)

5. SOOLKING (ALGERIA)

6. WIZKID (NIGERIA)

7. AYA NAKAMURA (MALI/FRANCE)

INTERNATIONAL ARTISTE RECOGNITION

A special recognition to an individual(s) for excellence and outstanding impact to the Nigerian entertainment industry within a specific period and/or the year under review.

WYCLEF JEAN

AKON

P DIDDY

SPECIAL RECOGNITION

A special recognition to an individual(s) for excellence and outstanding impact to the entertainment industry within the year under review.

BOSE OGULU

SUNDAY ARE

EFE OMOROGBE

HALL OF FAME

A special recognition to an individual of African Descent, for excellence and outstanding impact to the African entertainment industry, home and abroad.

ANGELINA KIDJOE

HUMANITARIAN AWARD OF THE YEAR

A voting category to recognize and Award extraordinary individuals and/or groups who have positively impacted the lives of people, nature and society within the year in review.

1. 2FACE IDIBIA

2. RUGGEDMAN

3. DAVIDO