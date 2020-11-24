In the week of November 14, 2020, Nigerian superstar, Wizkid's third studio album, 'Made In Lagos' debuted at No. 80 on America's premier album chart, the Billboard 200. For Wizkid, this was his second appearance on the charts after 'Sounds From The Other Side' debuted at No. 107.

In the week of November 28, 2020, Nigerian superstar and DMW boss saw his album, A Better Time debut at No. 170 on the same charts. This was Davido's maiden appearance on the charts, but his silver-certified single, 'Fall' has been on a few charts including the Billboard Digital Song Sales Charts.

In fact, Davido has been on more Billboard charts than any Nigerian artist.

This follows Burna Boy's album, Twice As Tall which debuted at No. 54 on the Billboard 200. All these artists follow in the footsteps of King Sunny Ade who saw two of his albums debut in the Billboard 200 in the 80's.