On August 24, 2020, it was announced that Nigerian singer, Burna Boy's critically acclaimed new album, 'Twice As Tall' had debuted at No. 54 on the Billboard 200.

The announcement came via the verified account of the Billboard Charts which tracks sales and streams of albums within the American enclave. The account [@BillboardCharts] wrote that, "@burnaboy's 'Twice As Tall' debuts at No. 54 on this week's #Billboard200."

This is a new peak position for Burna Boy after African Giant peaked at No. 104 on the same charts. Three years prior to that, Wizkid's Sounds From The Other Side had also peaked at No. 107 on the same charts. This also marks a new peak for any Nigerian album on America's major album chart presence.

In 1983, King Sunny Ade also peaked at No. 111 on the Billboard 200 with his album, JuJu Music which he made with His African Beats. He also spent 29 weeks on the charts.