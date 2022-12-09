Wizkid set new RIAA Nigerian record with latest certification

The single released in 2016 is part of the songs on Drake's 'Views' album and it features Wizkid and Kyla Reid. The would go on to become an international hit with over 2.4 billion streams on Spotify.

'One Dance' is a major milestone for Wizkid as it grew his profile and made him one of the biggest stars in Africa. It was also a major point for Afrobeats as the single took the music to a global audience.