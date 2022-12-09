Details: Afrobeats megastar Wizkid has received an RIAA diamond certification for his contributions to Drake's mega-hit 'One Dance' which was certified to have sold more than ten million units in the United States.
Wizkid set new RIAA Nigerian record with latest certification
Nigerian megastar Wizkid has set another record after becoming the first Nigerian artist to receive an RIAA diamond certification.
Recommended articles
The single released in 2016 is part of the songs on Drake's 'Views' album and it features Wizkid and Kyla Reid. The would go on to become an international hit with over 2.4 billion streams on Spotify.
'One Dance' is a major milestone for Wizkid as it grew his profile and made him one of the biggest stars in Africa. It was also a major point for Afrobeats as the single took the music to a global audience.
With the certification, Wizkid becomes the first Nigerian artist to receive a diamond RIAA certification. The Grammy winner has previously received RIAA plaques with the most recent being his platinum plaque for his international hit single 'Essence' feat Tems and Justin Bieber.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng