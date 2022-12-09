ADVERTISEMENT
Wizkid set new RIAA Nigerian record with latest certification

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian megastar Wizkid has set another record after becoming the first Nigerian artist to receive an RIAA diamond certification.

Wizkid

Details: Afrobeats megastar Wizkid has received an RIAA diamond certification for his contributions to Drake's mega-hit 'One Dance' which was certified to have sold more than ten million units in the United States.

The single released in 2016 is part of the songs on Drake's 'Views' album and it features Wizkid and Kyla Reid. The would go on to become an international hit with over 2.4 billion streams on Spotify.

'One Dance' is a major milestone for Wizkid as it grew his profile and made him one of the biggest stars in Africa. It was also a major point for Afrobeats as the single took the music to a global audience.

With the certification, Wizkid becomes the first Nigerian artist to receive a diamond RIAA certification. The Grammy winner has previously received RIAA plaques with the most recent being his platinum plaque for his international hit single 'Essence' feat Tems and Justin Bieber.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

