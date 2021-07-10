RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

‘Wiz is only about b*itches, while I’m about real life’; Burna Boy says Wizkid is not his competition

Authors:

Steve Dede

Burna Boy wasn't happy when the interviewer said Wizkid is his competition.

Burna Boy says Wizkid only sings about women

Nigerian music star Burna Boy has downplayed the competition between him and another superstar Wizkid.

With a dominant run that came with a Grammy Award win and nomination, Burna Boy is considered the face of Afrobeats along with other superstars, including Wizkid.

But in a recent interview, the 30-year-old singer downplayed the competition between him and Wizkid.

The ‘African Giants’ singer seems unimpressed with DJ Whoo Kid’s suggestion that Wizkid is a competition in the Best Global Music Album category of the Grammy Awards.

We are in two very different lanes in life; the only similarities really is the fact that we are from the same place and we love each other,” Burna Boy said.

Burna Boy and Wizkid both won awards at the last Grammys
Burna Boy and Wizkid both won awards at the last Grammys ece-auto-gen

ALSO READ: Who is the face of Afrobeats?

That’s what brings us together cause of where we are from and the love we have for each other. Other than that, we are two different lanes.

“Wiz is all about the b*tches, me, I’m about real life and the b*itches."

Burna Boy and Wizkid collaborated on the latter’s ‘Ginger Me’ record from the ‘Made in Lagos’ album.

