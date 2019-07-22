Here is 'Who Get Ear,' Pulse's weekly compilation of the 10 songs you need to play this week.

It's been a great week in news; Beyonce featured Nigerian acts on The Lion King: The Gift, Big Brother is ongoing and The Dakolos allegedly had their privacy invaded by members of the Nigerian Police Force in what would be a blatant abuse of office and new music keeps rolling in.

On last week's episode of 'Who Get Ear,' we had Kid Kudz, Beevlingz, Ycee, Seyi Vibez, Fasina, Bella Alubo and and a few others. You can check the list HERE.

For volume 74 of Who Get Ear, you can check the list below;

K-Sly featuring Yousee Cleff - Keep The Keys

On an afro-fusion beat, K-Sly and Cleff document the unsavoury elements of a bad break up.

As evidenced on the hook, Cleff is ready to give it all up.

Tonero featuring Aylo - Screaming

On a trap that tastes like something off the Prettyboy D-O alley, Tonero and Aylo drown their auto-tuned voices in the familiarity of introspect.

Eri-Ife - Cliche

Talented Nigerian singer and Lawyer-in-equity, Eri-Ife is back with another single. The folksy ballad-leaning-on-pop song witnesses Eri-Ife sink his gentle vocal ferocity into the topic of love.

The song is delivered simply and Eri-Ife makes strong amorous statements to a lover that her love is enough.

Sam vs. The Kids - Wolves

In what is possibly the most accessible and simple, yet best song of the week, the interestingly named act, Sam vs. The Kids piques on ‘wolves’ as a symbolism.

The beat is trap. One fathoms whether wolves represents the sum of negativity and detraction.

Jimi Jang - Uju

Ibadan-based Jimi Jang has a voice like a Yoruba panegyric singer. On this song, he ‘washes’ a certain Uju.

Biwom - G-Wagon

Produced by Krizbeatz, Biwom tells a poignant, and sometimes hilarious story. The gbedu/afrobeats song uses the ‘precious’ nature of a G-Wagon SUV to describe the worth of a human being.

Biwom uses that symbolism to appreciate herself, her love and her lover.

NestJson - Pere

You know those songs with incoherent lyrics sung with fire flow and fire cadences on a resonant beat, this is one of those songs.

Oyinkanade featuring Vector - Dahun (Answer)

No, Oyinkanade is a guy. He is a deft songwriter and he proves it again. The song topically shapes us like Adekunle Gold’s hit, ‘Pick Up.’

Stiques - Sani Abacha

On a beat that sounds or might not sound familiar, Stiques raps in his native Hausa. For the song that was released a couple of a months ago, Stiques has released a video.

The song is politically charged and the beat is range of pop and dubstep with African percussion.

Bryan The Mensah featuring Blaqbonez - Grease

In a collision of Nigerian and Ghanaian talent, Bryan The Mensah and Blaqbonez collide to produce a memorable one.