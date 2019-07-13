Here is 'Who Get Ear,' Pulse's weekly compilation of the 10 songs you need to play this week.

It's been a great week in news; Davido is set to release new music with Chris Brown, Lyta has new music on a new label, Crayon released a new EP, Senator Abbo decided to be unfortunate and there’s talk of free music vs. paid music.

On last week's episode of 'Who Get Ear,' we had Lil Frosh, Zlatan, Soft, Wizkid, Miles, Retji, TenTink and a few others. You can check the list HERE.

For volume 73 of Who Get Ear, you can check the list below;

Kida Kudz - Moonwalk

You might remember Kida Kudz. For those who don’t, rapping like Lil Wayne, he won a Peak Talent Hunt in 2010. Subsequently, he got associated with ID Cabasa’s Coded Tunes and had songs with Olamide, but he remained underground.

For a minute now, he has been in the UK and is now signed to BMG and Universal. While he reminded Nigerians of his talent with ‘Again,’ on which he collaborated with Geko, he is back with ‘Moonwalk.’

The song is afro-swing that warms the heart.

Jhybo - Cardi B

You might remember Jhybo. In 2011, the rapper released a sleeper hit featuring Cynthia Morgan titled, ‘E Jo Le Fe Ro.’ Shortly after, he released his album to reasonable success.

For a while now, he’s been on a comeback trail and now, he releases this adulation of an unnamed woman’s body by using Cardi B as a standard.

Beevlingz featuring Ycee - Come Down

You remember ‘Ready or Not’ by The Fugees? This beat is what happens when it gets fused with Latin guitars from a Mariachi band with afrobeats percussion.

This is one of those songs that could grow on you, given the chance. Lyrically, it is nothing. But enjoy this beat and cadences. Beevlingz has something here.

Seyi Vibez - Okay

After releasing a viral video a month ago, Seyi Vibez is back with this revised Fresh VDM-esque revised pon pon song.

The song is lyrically brilliant, telling a story of the come-up.

Lyta - Monalisa

After his controversial exit from Olamide’s YBNL Nation, Lyta is back with this lo-fi Killertunes-produced tune ‘wash’ music.

It perfectly fuses with Lyta’s style. The music runs smoothly while Killertunes adds a guitar riff that subtly defines the beneath. The guitar riff sounds like the one used on the beat to DJ Khaled's collaboration with Chance The Rapper, Justin Bieber and Quavo, 'No Brainer.'

Fasina and Bella Alubo - Your Love (Long Time)

You might remember Fasina. He is the guy who released 'Freaky,’ an underground delight a couple years ago.

Bella Alubo is the super-talented rapper and singer who left Tinny Entertainment in 2018 and released an EP, 'Re-Bella.'

Together, they tell a story of love on this reggae fusion beat.

Paula B featuring Mo Martin - Dark Side

With a familiar string that Norwegian production duo, Stargate used during their second coming, US-based singer, Paula B. Martins who recently released her album, Huma uses this song to positively adulate an unnamed lover.

The song is a worthy mash-up of afrobeats, and atypical R&B.

Dave Millz - Advance

Released a few months ago, Early Twenties was the canvas on which Dave Millz told stories about a phase of his life.

On the project, this song easily sits at track two. On a beat that runs on a string that mimics Fat Joe’s 2017 collaborative hit with Remy Ma and French Montana, ‘All The Way up,' Millz mixes subtle braggadocio with storytelling.

Naijaa featuring Lyta and Nax

The beat is sexy and so is the vibe.

The song dancehall.

.NAI - Barefeet

You probably don’t know him, but there’s a method to him. He randomly picks beats and goes hard on them with dense and meaningful words while sounding like he’s saying randm things.

He’s calm and chops it hard on this joint that gleans the religious aspect of life.