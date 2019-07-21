The Lion Queen, Beyonce Knowles Carter has got Nigerians talking on social media since she dropped The Lion King: The Gift album, in which she featured ten African artistes, out of which six are Nigerians.

Beyonce in her latest body of work assembled Nigerian afrobeat acts Burna Boy, Mr Eazi, Tekno, Wizkid, Yemi Alade and Tiwa Savage. Other African acts include Shatta Wale (Ghana), Moonchild Sanelly (South Africa), Salatiel (Cameroon), and Busiswa (South Africa).

The album, which was released on Friday, July 19, 2019 has remained one of the top topics on social media, and it's not looking like Nigerians will get tired of talking about it anytime soon.

Since the album launched, social media have been inundated with posts from Nigerians who seize the opportunity to appreciate and celebrate Nigerians and other African artistes on the album.

But trust Nigerians, there's always a hilarious side to everything. For so many funny tweeps the release of album was a good moment to celebrate Nigeria with bants.

Read what Nigerians are saying about Beyonce and the Nigerian artistes on the album.

The album, Lion King: The Gift, is a collection of music inspired by the 2019 remake of the classic Disney movie 'Lion King.