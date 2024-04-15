Here's how the Kendrick Lamar, Drake, J Cole, A$AP Rocky beef has gone so far

This dramatic unfolding captures the essence of rap's foundational competitiveness, echoing the days of legendary diss tracks and public spats that have defined much of the music's history.

The catalyst: Kendrick Lamar's bold verse

The drama reignited with Kendrick Lamar's pointed verse on "Like That," a track from the collaborative album We Don't Trust You by Future and Metro Boomin. Lamar's lyrics, sharp and unforgiving, took direct aim at Drake and J. Cole, challenging their status in the hip-hop hierarchy and asserting his dominance. Lamar's message was clear: in his view, the battle for rap supremacy is a solo journey.

J. Cole's controversial clapback

In response to Lamar's gauntlet, J. Cole released "7 Minute Drill" on his surprise album Might Delete Later. The track saw Cole swinging back at Lamar with fierce bars criticising Lamar’s recent musical outputs and his approach to the industry. However, the backlash was swift and severe, with fans and critics alike questioning Cole's approach. Reflecting on the negative reception, Cole took an unexpected turn during his performance at the Dreamville Festival, publicly retracting his diss and expressing regret over the track, which he later removed from streaming platforms.

Drake: The calculated challenger

Drake's response has been more subdued yet strategically veiled. Known for his tactical approach in previous high-profile rap feuds, Drake has so far refrained from releasing a direct diss track. Instead, he has dropped hints and comments during performances and on social media, which have been interpreted as subtle digs at Lamar. This approach underscores Drake's penchant for strategic, rather than overt, confrontations in his musical disputes.

A$AP Rocky Enters the Fray

Adding a new layer to the beef, A$AP Rocky has thrown his hat in the ring with pointed bars on the track "Show of Hands" from the album We Still Don’t Trust You, further entangling the complex web of relationships and rivalries. Rocky's verses not only challenge Drake but also allude to personal histories and shared connections within the industry, adding a personal dimension to the professional conflicts.

The cultural impact and fan reaction

The unfolding drama has captivated fans across the globe, including Nigeria, where the competitive spirit of hip-hop resonates deeply. Social media platforms have been abuzz with discussions, memes, and hot takes, reflecting the vibrant engagement of the Nigerian audience with global hip-hop culture. This saga not only highlights the enduring nature of rap battles but also showcases the genre's global influence, as fans from Lagos to Los Angeles tune in to watch the titans of hip-hop clash in a lyrical showdown.

As this story develops, the world watches eagerly, anticipating the next moves in a high-stakes game of lyrical chess. With careers and reputations on the line, the outcome of this feud will undoubtedly leave an indelible mark on the landscape of contemporary hip-hop.