Pick of the week: Ogranya - Baptism

Here are our picks of the week;

Mide Michael & Naya Akanji - Ojoro

YouthsHub Music Presents this exciting new single ‘Ojoro’ by popular fast rising Mide Michael & Naya Akanji.

Ojoro, a track that talks about love, has its narrative centered around the artistes’ respective love interests. The Chorus/ Hook which goes “Ojoro, Ojoro, Ojoro cancel Ojoro” describes how they would not fail to retaliate if the significant other is caught cheating.

Mide Michael lays the first verse, giving Naya the perfect space to execute & finish the track. The artiste creates a distinctive afro indie-jazz love ballad, as the production lies between those genres. It is produced by Lordknowz & popular Afrobeats artiste/producer, Jinmi Abduls. It was also mixed engineered by Lordknowz.

Justice Too Sleek - Only Your Lips

In a message to Pulse, Too Sleek describes the song thus, "Have you ever kissed that special someone before and thought to yourself I want to keep kissing these lips forever? This song was made bearing you in mind."

Timzil - Tina Baby

Fresh off his aptly titled, Songs About Exes Past comes a dedication to a certain Tina, Timzil's ex for whom he made this Reggae-Fusion record.

Playtimi - Thinking About My Ex

PLAYTIMI, a pseudonym for vocalist-songwriter, Olutimilehin Olowookere. Born in the ancient city of Ile-Ife, Osun State, Nigeria, he is makes substantiated African pop music and R&B.

Ogranya - Baptism

Fresh off dropping an EP with The Beatsmith, Ogranya returns with this PR&B record, which uses spiritual innuendos as amorous metaphors.

Black Beatz - Vanessa

Today, Nigeria-based singer and producer, Black Beatz releases the second single off his upcoming EP, Feelings & Reality, out on March 26. The new song is a mellow mid-tempo tune about a character named, Vanessa.

In the song, he expresses his love for her and shares his plan to spend the rest of his life with her. In addition to the lyrics, some other significant elements that will appeal to listeners are the instrumental beats, his unique baritone voice, and the catchy chorus.

The upcoming project, Feelings & Reality revolves around the character, Vanessa.

S.P.L.I.F.F - You Go Girl

This record is a dedication to International Women's Day 2021.

Babs - Shutdown

Black Circle Music artiste, Babs releases the lead single, Shutdown off his forthcoming project, Babalawobabs.

Delivered with a reassuring tone, the Nigerian British rapper tags Barry Jhay on this one to send a warning call of his impending arrival on the Nigerian music scene.

Inart and K-Si yang - Explore

'Falling’ is a slow tempo song with a fluid progressing record that innudates its listeners in a bubble of vulnerability & longing. This song was built like your typical R&B song but infused with African 808s, percs and serene melodies that can be likened to the now popularized westernized R&B/Pop experimentation on Afro-pop by the likes of PartyNextDoor, Majid Jordan, Drake, Diplo, Kojo Radical e.t.c.

DJ Lawy – Street Wave

Some DJ mix for your soul.