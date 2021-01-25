Welcome to another installment of 'Who Get Ear,' Pulse's flagship act for upcoming acts in the Nigerian music industry. This feature has been on for two years and Pulse Nigeria is proud to say it has been spotlighting some of the best songs and acts in the Nigerian underground for three years.

This is the 122nd installment of this feature listicle. It is now available on streaming platforms, Audiomack and Apple Music.

Weekly acts will also get a spotlight on Pulse Nigeria's Instagram Page. The pick of the week will also get a 30 second spin on Pulse Nigeria's Instagram stories.

You can check Vol. 121 here. This week, we feature Yang 21, Spark, Tomi Thomas, Kola Akk, Sirbastien, Antiworld Gangstars and more. Apologies for the hiatus, but we are back now!

Pick of the week: Yang 21 - Shoulda

Moment of the week: Spark - Redemption

Here are our picks of the week;

Yang 21 - Shoulda

Talent Management & Music Distribution Company, Maxtreme Inc enlists YANG 21 to release an Afropop song titled 'Shudda.'

Maxtreme Inc is home to many talents which YANG 21 is also part of. Yang 21 is a stellar afro-pop music artiste who possesses an eccentric skill set, with the ability to put together elements of soul fusion in the prime of his career.

He has a beautiful and sublime discography to his name that includes two Extended Playlists; ‘GOOSEBUMPS’, ‘WHAT DO GIRLS WANT’ and many other singles that are available on digital music streaming platforms.

'Shudda,' a mellow tempo love-centric tune is Maxtreme Inc’s attempt to enlarge its coast and collaborate with recording artistes to serve its niche and fan base exceptional music.

Spark - Redemption

Spark is a young Afro-Fusion artiste based in Owerri. He recently turned 18 and Redemption is his first official single of the year. An Afrobeat song, it's cut from contemporary Wizkid and it discusses the ease of life amidst the many trials of life.

SirBastien and Naya Akanji - Girlfriend

Following the successful release of his sophomore project, Mango Island, Sirbastien is back with his first single of the year which is a love ballad, titled "Girlfriend" featuring Naya Akanji

Girlfriend is an ode to a lover. A reassuring bop that was produced, mixed and mastered by SirBastien himself to reach the heart of his loved one with the expert help of the marvellous and soul tapping vocalist that is Naya Akanji.

Antiworld Gangstars featuring Alpha Ojini, Reeplay, Fatboy E and Odumodublvck - Men Soji

Basically, it's the type of Hip-Hop-infused brand of Afro-pop that only Antiworld Gangstars can conjure. It is provocative, evocative, enjoyable and infectious. It makes you want to dance, laugh, cry and appreciate the documentation of millennial struggles.

OG Playdirty featuring Noon - Easy

Rapping on a mid-tempo Afro-swing record, OG Play Dirty discusses the negatives of life amidst many positives before Noon compliments him with a hook about the ease of life.

Tomi Thomas - Who Knew

On Friday, January 21, 2020, talented singer, rapper and instrumentalist, Tomi Thomas released the anticipated video to his single, 'Who Knew.' The song documents a love story from a retrospective perspective.

Ogranya - Into My World

Initially released in 2019, this song is a soulful take on love; an appraisal of beauty with poetic perfection; a beautiful showcase of amazing vocal fortitude and the essence of artistry. Ogranya has since re-released the song because it simply deserves more than it's getting.

Pharaoh and the Pyramid featuring PSIV - Warrior Chant

Warrior Chant is the debut single by rapper, Pharaoh and The Pyramid. It is the lead single from his soon to be released 8-track EP, 8 Nights in Cairo. It features multi-genre Nigerian artiste, psiv.

The song begins with an up-tempo instrumental with bass drums and repeated Native-American style chants which carries both rappers as they, one at a turn, deliver heavy yet catchy bars and rhyme schemes throughout the track. The song is produced by Ally Gold Beats, and mixed and mastered by Janas XS.

Kola AKK - Feelin Tings

Produced by Ransom Beatz, this love song has all the makings of a successful song. The beat might have been good enough on its own, but Canada-based Kola Akk does his talent some justice with his bass-rich vocals.

Jhamal Hodari - Sad Song

Having opened up for the likes of Femi Kuti and also being part of headline acts like Niniola , Ric Hassani, Wurld and Bez; Jhamal Hodari returns more bigger and better than ever with 'Sad Song.'

Produced by Menxee and featuring Rymbox. 'Sad Song' is the perfect blend of R&B and Afrobeats. With a powerful, enchanting chorus and silky ‘afro’ beat throughout, the mid-tempo record is a representation of Jhamal’s musical growth and preview to his upcoming project.