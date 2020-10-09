Artist: Mannywellz

Album Title: Mirage

Genre: Afro-pop, Pop, Reggae-Fusion, Afro-swing, Hip-Hop/Rap, Afro&B

Date of Release: October 9, 2020

Producers: Mannywellz

Album Art:

Length: 7 songs, 22 minutes

Features: 3 - Wale, Tems and Vanjess

Tracklist: TBA

Label: Independent/Platoon

Details/Takeaway: Speaking on the EP, Mannywellz says, "My next EP ‘Mirage’ will be out October 9th featuring @wale @temsbaby & @vanjess w/ ‘A million’ from the project out now! Tag 2 new people to spread the word. Very excited to let you guys into my world. Link in bio 🧡 #Oulala..."

This is Mannywellz first body of work since Soulfro in 2018.

You can play the EP HERE.