Artist: Mannywellz
Album Title: Mirage
Genre: Afro-pop, Pop, Reggae-Fusion, Afro-swing, Hip-Hop/Rap, Afro&B
Date of Release: October 9, 2020
Producers: Mannywellz
Album Art:
Length: 7 songs, 22 minutes
Features: 3 - Wale, Tems and Vanjess
Tracklist: TBA
Label: Independent/Platoon
Details/Takeaway: Speaking on the EP, Mannywellz says, "My next EP ‘Mirage’ will be out October 9th featuring @wale @temsbaby & @vanjess w/ ‘A million’ from the project out now! Tag 2 new people to spread the word. Very excited to let you guys into my world. Link in bio 🧡 #Oulala..."
This is Mannywellz first body of work since Soulfro in 2018.
You can play the EP HERE.