This week, we feature Idahams, Jeff Akoh, Cozy Ctrl, Teibo David, Bantu Crew, Dr Karmma and more.

Pick of the week: Bantu Crew - Me, Myself and I

Moment of the week: Teibo Davido - Love Struck [Hook]

Here are our picks of the week;

Idahams featuring Peruzzi and Seyi Shay - Shima

Produced by Idahams himself, 'Shima' the remix, maintains the message of the original song about a young lover who is skeptical about showing his true emotion to his love interest while Peruzzi was more demanding and expressive about what he wanted from his love interest.

Seyi Shay at the other end takes on the Bonnie & Clyde vibe as she stands by her partner while holding back so she is not taken for granted in the long run.

K Black - These Days

Produced by Johnson IP, 'These Days' discusses the daily struggles of an ambitious creative aboard on Afro-swing beat. The cadence seems very London-ish, but the accent is Nigeria. Duh, you can hear pidgin.

Cozy Ctrl - Pressure

Off Cozy Ctrl's new six-track EP, Cruise Control sits this beautiful Psycho YP-assisted discussion of pressure.

Bantu Crew - Me Myself and I

Off their new album, Everybody Get Agenda sits this Afro-fusion beauty that discusses the interrelation between the rotting Nigerian society and its effects of citizens as wella s their attitude to the music.

Tome featuring Sean Kingston - I Pray

The French-Canadian-Nigerian continues to work hard at fine-tuning her burgeoning sound in spite of all that has come. Her latest, a three-song pack, titled 'I Pray' is as much a show of Töme’s multi-cultural diversity as it is an acceptance of the small mercies of 2020, the miracles that seemed improbable but became possible regardless.

This gospel-tinged body of work features Töme singing over warm guitar riffs in English on the original song, in French on a remix, and trading verses with Sean Kingston on another remix with a distinct spry patois cadence that accentuates her flow and makes her case more sturdy and resonant.

Teibo David - Love Struck

'Love Struck' was inspired by the story of two muses; a male and a female. The male muse is unconditionally in love with the female who doesn't feel the same way. The male muse laments about how he toiled for the relationship.

'Love Struck' serves as a reminder that everyone has gone through this emotional phase in their life and probably did their very best in building a relationship.

Dr Karmma - Don Dada, Don’t Stress Me

Mixing Afro-pop with Rap, Dr Karmma returns with a two-track project.

Linchpin - Only One

Born Anthony Omoaghe, Linchpinmusic is a Nigerian-born, Toronto-based RnB artist. This comes off his latest EP, Pink and Numb. The song documents the post-breakup clarity.

Asuquomo - Don’t be Scared

'Don’t Be Scared' is an avant-garde possession of shadow magic layered in a monochromatic mayhem, inviting and engaging all the viewer’s senses.

The video opens with an intense horn, zooming into a frozen patch colony of townhouses; it’s jittery like a monochromatic mayhem. The project was produced by an all Afro-Canadian team and supported by the City of Ottawa.

Rhamani - Pepeni

This is a simple dance song with a soul of beauty.