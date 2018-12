news

Tiwa Savage has shared the visuals to her latest single, 'One.'

A few weeks ago, Tiwa Savage released the audio to her new song , 'One.' The song captures the Mavins star in her most grateful and spiritual moment as she recounts her blessings and gives it all to God.

The video which opens with the singer walking at the beach sees her driving around town and showing appreciation to her fans who recognize and chase after her car to catch a glimpse of the superstar.

'One' visuals was shot by Clarence Peters.