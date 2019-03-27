After dropping the simply brilliant and lustre-filled video for her last hit, 'Bana,' Nigeria's Queen of afro-house is back with a sizzling video for her 2019 Sarz-produced single, 'Designer' and the video is beautiful.

The video which also features cameos from stars like Damilola Adegbite portrays Niniola as a successful woman with all the needed luxuries of life, including a Versace champagne glass finally get the man she wants after a number of efforts from the 'skrep' she does not like.

With a core celebration of luxury as connoted by the song's title and hook, we also see the singer perform some dance moves in figure-hugging outfits that showcase her curves. In the video, Niniola's character shares a smile with a guy who smiles back, indicating a 'shot.'

The next thing was that a totally random guy approached Niniola's character who was obviously having none of it. She rejected luxury outfits and even a car. She was about to turn another knock on her door down only to discover it was her, 'Mr. Perfect' with whom she shared a smile at the club who was at her door.

The video is not only intended to be luxurious, it also has moments of humour. You can watch the video below;