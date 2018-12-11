Pulse.ng logo
Watch Olamide in the video to his new song, 'Poverty Die'

Olamide - 'Poverty Die' (Official Video)

Watch the exciting visuals to Olamide's new viral anthem, 'Poverty Die.'

  Published: , Refreshed:

Olamide has shared the official visuals to his latest single 'Poverty Die.'

Coming days after releasing the audio which immediately became a favourite and with the highly anticipated project, ''YBNL Mafia Family'', due for release later in the week, Olamide is now out with the visuals to the Pheelz produced record.

The video which is set in a parking lot has Olamide and a group of dancers all robed in white outfits display energetic and animated dance moves in its opening scenes. It then develops to reveal a room filled with men in black outfits and half faced mask all sitted behind the computer as they try to end poverty by 'any means.'

The video features cameo appearance from actress Eniola Badmus and comedians Woli Arole and Ashiri alongside members of his YBNL family

The video was directed by Unlimited L.A.

Author

Ehis Ohunyon is the Senior Music Reporter at Pulse. I breathe the music, I live the culture, I write the stories and my blood is Manchester United.

