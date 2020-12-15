Details/Takeaway: When Burna Boy released 'Twice As Tall,' the Headies-nominated 'Way Too Big' was an instant fan-favourite. Despite not getting a unique release, it was one of the top 20 Nigerian songs on Apple Music in 2020.

In a new video for the song, Burna Boy is a legend who conducts dreams and his video treatment through the eyes of a young boy; a dreamer. The song, a tale of self-vaunting laced with copious braggadocio and brazen statements like, "Your back and your spinal cord e go break if you carry my weight it..." and "All of una combine, if you want try. Oya do am if e easy..."

This video is a superstardom treatment which sees Burna Boy take his place. The product placements in the video stand out and so does his hairstyle changes.

Artist: Burna Boy

Song Title: Way Too Big

Genre: Afro-pop, Electronic

Album: Twice As Tall

Date of release: December 15, 2020

Label: Spaceship/Bad Habit/Atlantic

Producer: Leriq, Mike Dean

Video Director: Meji Alabi

You can play the video below;